Helen O’Sullivan née Quigley, Dromerkeen, Lauragh, Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for Helen. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery. Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

