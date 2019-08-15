reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESKerry say they have the utmost confidence in All Ireland football final referee David Gough.The Slane official was handed the September...
That’s Jazz – August 14th, 2019
Admin -
That's Jazz this week includes Dinah Washington and Monica Zetterlund, anniversaries for Charlie Barnet and Miles Davis, new music from Doug Macdonald, and several...
Dan Kiely – August 14th, 2019
Admin -
Joe McGill’s guest this week is former Senator and County Councillor Dan Kiely. Dan was born in Tarbert in May 1943. One of 17...
Six-month turnaround for vacant Kerry council houses
It took over six months for Kerry County Council to turnaround a vacant house last year.The cost of each house averaged at €14,500, according...
Kerry councillor says Dublin hotel prices stopping football fans from attending the All-Ireland Football...
A Kerry councillor says hotel prices in Dublin will stop many football fans from attending the All-Ireland Football Final.Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill claims...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESKerry say they have the utmost confidence in All Ireland football final referee David Gough.The Slane official was handed the September...
Various County Hurling Final Fixture Details Confirmed
The remaining fixtures in the various county hurling fixtures have been confirmed. We have commentary of the two semi finals this weekend. First at 4...
Kerry In Process Of Appealing Stephen O Brien’s Suspension
The Kerry County Board are in the process of appealing Stephen O Brien’s black card count which currently means he is set to miss...