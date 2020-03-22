Helen O Connor (née Flynn), Tooreen, Duagh, and formerly of Coolaneelig, Duagh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

A private family funeral will take place for Helen, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.  The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass at a later stage.

