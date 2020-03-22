Helen O Connor (née Flynn), Tooreen, Duagh, and formerly of Coolaneelig, Duagh

A private family funeral will take place for Helen, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass at a later stage.
Archive: ’96 All-Ireland U21 Football Final Highlights
Kerry were All-Ireland U21 football champions in the year of 1996.The Kingdom edged past Cavan after a classic.1st half2nd half
Interview: Kerry GAA Chairman On The Unprecedented Times of Coronavirus
The GAA, like so many other sports, is on sabbatical.Coronavirus has delayed gaelic games action at both local and national level.Tim Murphy...
Daniel O’ Shea, 9 Bell Height, Kenmare, New York and formerly of Gerah, Bonane,...
In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private Family Funeral will take place. Dan's family would like you...
Reaction From Down Under As AFL Season Suspended
The Australian Football League's attempt to forge on with the season lasted just one round before it was shut down.The suspension - until May...
