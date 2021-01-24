Helen Murphy née Hussey of Derrymore East Tralee.

A Private family funeral will take place for Helen on Tuesday 26th January at 12.00 Noon in St. John’s Parish Church Tralee followed by burial in Old Rath Cemetery Tralee. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohns.ie

Family Flowers only Please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home Tralee

Pre-deceased by her husband Stevie, brothers Liam and Tom and sister Ann.

Deeply regretted by her loving family – daughters Erin and Patricia, sons Stephen and Richard, sons-in-law Martin and Brendan, daughters-in-law Margaret and Deirdre, brother James, sisters Bridie, Kay and Pat, her 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****