Helen Mc Hugh née Savage, Fountain Court, Tralee and formerly of Old Marian Park, Tralee.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Paul and Adrian, sister Noreen, brothers John (Tony), Bernie and Anthony, grandchildren Clodagh, Dylan, Ryan, Gráinne, Aoife and Nathan, daughters-in-law, Carol and Janice, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will be held in accordance with Government and HSE directives for Helen with Requiem Mass being live streamed from St John’s Parish Church on Saturday July 11th at 12.00 noon at www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

