Helen Mahoney formerly O’Sullivan or Lohercannon, Tralee

Helen Mahoney formerly O’Sullivan of Lohercannon, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Helen with Requiem Mass being celebrated in Saint Brendan’s Church, Curaheen on Friday at 12 noon and private cremation will follow.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her granddaughters Eva, Molly & Millie, brothers Teddy, Don, Chris and Michael, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Steve, Karen and her family, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

