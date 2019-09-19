Helen Knightly nee Gleeson, Ballyarkane, Castlemaine

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Friday from 6.30 to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for Requiem mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Diabetic Association of Ireland. House Strictly Private Please.

