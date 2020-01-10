Reposing at her home in Churchground, Kilgarvan this evening (Fri Jan 10th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Commissioner says allegations against garda members in the Killarney division is a matter for...
The Garda Commissioner says allegations against garda members in the Killarney division is a matter for GSOC.Drew Harris is in the county today to...
Sinn Féin councillor hits out over delayed discharges at University Hospital Kerry
A Sinn Féin councillor has hit out at the HSE and the Minister for Health over the issue of delayed discharges at University Hospital...
UHK cancels all non-time critical elective surgeries
University Hospital Kerry is extending the cancellation of some elective surgeries due to the current flu outbreak.Hospital management says although flu presentations and admissions...
Man who died following Kilcummin crash named locally
A man who died following a crash in Kilcummin has been named locally.Edward Eddie Kelliher, who was from Leamnaguilla and aged in his 70s,...
Huge increase in number of hen harrier chicks born in Kerry
The number of hen harrier chicks born in Kerry in 2019 increased dramatically compared to the previous year.The Hen Harrier Project was established in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJ-J Hanrahan has been passed fit to start for Munster in their Heineken Champions Cup match away to Racing on Sunday.The out-half has shaken...
Clonakilty Coursing Preview
The Big Fella Thanks All Age Cup takes centre stage this weekend on the coursing front.It’s on offer at the Clonakilty meeting.James O’Connor...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
John Gaffney Memorial 40x20 Handball TournamentRound 1Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh v David Hope, OffalyAt 7 in Ballaghdreene, MayoWinner plays Diarmuid Nash, Clare at the same...