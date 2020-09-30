Helen Griffin (nee O’ Connor)

Faha, Cloghane and London UK.

Funeral Mass for Helen Griffin will take place on Thursday, October 1st in St Brendan’s Church Cloghane at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour may do so at St. Brendan’s Church Cloghane or at Cloghane new Cemetery by keeping with the Government and HSE guide lines.

Enquiries to Sean Lynch Funeral director Castlegregory

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****