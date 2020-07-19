Helen Fahey (née Hanrahan), Ballyrehan Lixnaw and late of Lenamore, Ballylongford.

Predeceased by her brother Paddy and sister Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Pat, son Tommy, daughters Maura and Patricia, grandchildren Stephanie, Micheál, Pádraig, Daniel, Patrick, Nathan, Diarmuid, Sarah and great-grandson Eamon, brother John, sisters Peggy, Sadie, Joanie and Kate, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Eamon and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.R.I.P

A private family Funeral Mass for Helen will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Monday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or to the Daffodil nurses.

