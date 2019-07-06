Helen Cole (née Barry), Forge Cross, Oakpark, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (July,7th) from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July,8th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK, in care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please.