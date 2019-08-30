Heavy rain expected across Kerry as yellow warning comes into force

Heavy rain is expected across Kerry today as a status yellow warning has come into force.

It’ll remain in place until six o’clock tomorrow morning, affecting a total of 10 counties down the west coast, including Kerry, Cork and Limerick.

Met Eireann is forecasting the rain to turn heavy and persistent today and tonight, bringing the risk of localised flooding.

Rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm are expected, with higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel is warning of the possibility of flooding: