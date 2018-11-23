Heavy Kerry Involvement In Ladies Football Interpros

There are 6 Kerry players involved with the Munster Ladies Senior football panel for their Inter provincial Championship semi-final against Ulster tomorrow, at WIT Sports Campus at 11 o’clock..
Aislinn Desmond starts at full back, Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh is centre forward, Sarah Houlihan’s right corner forward and Hannah O’Donoghue is full forward.
Emma Dineen and Fiadhna Tangney are named on the subs bench.
The final of the competition is scheduled for a 3.30 throw in.
Munster panel:
1 Martina O’Brien Clonakilty Cork
2 Megan Dunford Abbeyside Waterford
3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore Kerry
4 Shauna Kelly Araglen Desmonds Buí Cork
5 Ashling Hutchings Fermoy Cork
6 Karen McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford
7 Emma Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford
8 Briege Corkery St. Valentine’s Cork
9 Niamh Cotter Beara Cork
10 Áine O’Sullivan Beara Cork
11 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne Kerry
12 Libby Coppinger St. Colum’s Cork
13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort Kerry
14 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort Kerry
15 Hannah Looney Aghada Cork
16 Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry Tipperary
17 Caoimhe McGrath Abbeyside Waterford
18 Kate McGrath Kilrossanty Brickeys Waterford
19 Emma Dineen Glenflesk Kerry
20 Niamh Ryan St. Ailbes Limerick
21 Katie Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford
22 Michelle Ryan Ballymacarbry Waterford
23 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort Kerry
24 Michelle McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford
25 Melissa Duggan Dohenys Cork
26 Aishling Moloney Cahir Tipperary
27 Orlagh Farmer Midleton Cork
28 Laurie Ryan Banner Ladies Clare
29 Aoife Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford
30 Aileen Wall Ballymacarbry Waterford