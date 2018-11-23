Heavy Kerry Involvement In Ladies Football Interpros

There are 6 Kerry players involved with the Munster Ladies Senior football panel for their Inter provincial Championship semi-final against Ulster tomorrow, at WIT Sports Campus at 11 o’clock..

Aislinn Desmond starts at full back, Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh is centre forward, Sarah Houlihan’s right corner forward and Hannah O’Donoghue is full forward.

Emma Dineen and Fiadhna Tangney are named on the subs bench.





The final of the competition is scheduled for a 3.30 throw in.

Munster panel:

1 Martina O’Brien Clonakilty Cork

2 Megan Dunford Abbeyside Waterford

3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore Kerry

4 Shauna Kelly Araglen Desmonds Buí Cork

5 Ashling Hutchings Fermoy Cork

6 Karen McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford

7 Emma Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford

8 Briege Corkery St. Valentine’s Cork

9 Niamh Cotter Beara Cork

10 Áine O’Sullivan Beara Cork

11 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne Kerry

12 Libby Coppinger St. Colum’s Cork

13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort Kerry

14 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort Kerry

15 Hannah Looney Aghada Cork

16 Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry Tipperary

17 Caoimhe McGrath Abbeyside Waterford

18 Kate McGrath Kilrossanty Brickeys Waterford

19 Emma Dineen Glenflesk Kerry

20 Niamh Ryan St. Ailbes Limerick

21 Katie Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford

22 Michelle Ryan Ballymacarbry Waterford

23 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort Kerry

24 Michelle McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford

25 Melissa Duggan Dohenys Cork

26 Aishling Moloney Cahir Tipperary

27 Orlagh Farmer Midleton Cork

28 Laurie Ryan Banner Ladies Clare

29 Aoife Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford

30 Aileen Wall Ballymacarbry Waterford