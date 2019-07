University Hospital Kerry has one of the highest death rates in the country for people who’ve had a heart attack or stroke.

The average mortality rate from heart attack or stroke is around 5 in every 100 people, however it’s almost 7.2 in every 100 in UHK.

That’s according to figures from the National Health Care Quality Reporting System’s annual report.

But, Eilish O’Regan, health correspondent with the Irish Independent, says higher mortality rate does not necessarily mean poorer quality care.