Hearing for legal challenges to South Kerry Greenway delayed by almost 4 months

The hearing date for two legal challenges relating to the granting of permission for the South Kerry Greenway has put back by almost four months.

The matter came before the High Court earlier.

The first legal action seeking a judicial review of the An Bord Pleanála’s decisions has been lodged by environmentalist Peter Sweetman from Rossport, Co Mayo and James Clifford a farmer from Killurley West, Caherciveen.

The Greenway Information Group, which is made up of some landowners whose holdings will be affected by the proposed 32-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to Renard have lodged the second application.

Last week, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys formally granted permission for both judicial reviews.

A provisional hearing date had been set for March 9th after Kerry County Council sought for the hearings to be dealt with as early as possible due to concerns about the potential impact to tourism and funding for the project.

The matter came back before the courts today and the hearing date has been put back to June 29th.

It followed a request from An Bord Pleanála for more time to prepare materials for the hearing.