Healy-Rea’s MACE Kilgarvan receives Q Mark Award for Hygiene and Food Safety

Healy-Rea’s MACE Kilgarvan received a prestigious Q Mark Award for Hygiene and Food Safety at this year’s National Q Mark Awards.

They were in the top 6.75% of all audits completed by the Excellence Ireland Quality Association in Ireland.

The coveted Q Mark is awarded only to companies who achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence.





Healy-Rea’s MACE Kilgarvan is a busy store with a Deli and seating area.

Juliette Healy Rae says they are privileged to receive the award and says it is a testament to their continued hard work and dedication to excellent service.

The National Q Mark Awards 2018 were presented by EIQA and officiated by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD.

The Master of Ceremonies on the night was broadcaster Jonathan Healy and almost 600 people representing 140 companies attended the formal black-tie ceremony.