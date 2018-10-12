Healy-Raes will deal with any government request for support on case-by-case basis

The Healy-Raes will deal with any government request for support on a case-by-case basis.

Following Deputy Denis Naughten’s resignation as Communications Minister, the government may need support from a number of Independent TDs, including the Kilgarvan deputies.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, who denies he was previously offered a ministry position, says he’s not received a call from government looking for support.





He says his late father taught him to never say no to anything in politics and to be open to all offers.

The Independent deputy adds he’d never back from any responsibility.

Danny Healy-Rae denies his withdrawal of support for the government in April 2016 resulted in his brother Michael not receiving a ministerial position.

In relation to supporting the government, the Independent TD says he’d be open to taking a call from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He adds every decision will be taken with the best interests of the county in mind.