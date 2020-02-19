Healy-Raes say they’ve concerns over Sinn Féin’s financial proposals

Kerry’s two independent TDs, the Healy-Rae brothers, met with Sinn Féin today about possibly entering government.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says it was a useful and construtive meeting and that there would be future talks with the party.

However, he and his brother Danny won’t be voting for Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach.

He says they won’t support any candidate in tomorrow’s vote for Taoiseach.

Michael Healy-Rae says he and his brother have had no formal discussions with Fianna Fáil regarding the formation of a new government.

He also has questions over the financial implications of some of Sinn Féin’s election promises.