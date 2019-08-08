The Healy-Raes say they don’t intend on creating a political party.

Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae were speaking after the Standards in Public Office Commission released details of the 2018 Parliamentary Activities Allowance.

This is paid to parliamentary party leaders and non-party members of the Dáil and Seanad.

Eight political parties shared nearly €5.9 million for 2018 costs, while non-party TDs – which include the Healy-Raes – received €37,037 each.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says, despite having two TDs and three councillors in the family, they’re not thinking about creating a political party.

Each qualified political party is paid a flat rate of over €126,000, plus a share of a communal fund which rises in line with pay increases in the civil service.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says forming a political party isn’t something he’s thought about before.