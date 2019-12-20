Healy-Raes rule out running third candidate in general election for now

The Healy-Raes have ruled out running a third candidate in the general election for now.

There’s been speculation recently that a third Healy-Rae candidate will contest the next general election, either inside or outside the county.

Johnny, Maura and Jackie Healy-Rae all topped their respective areas in May’s local elections, while Danny Healy-Rae entered 2016’s race two minutes ahead of the deadline.

Danny says their priority is to represent the people of the county and, at the present time, only he and Michael will contest the election in Kerry.

His brother Michael gave this reply when asked if they plan to run a third candidate.

It’s also been revealed the Healy-Raes have been asked to put candidates forward in three other counties.

Michael says he was asked about running a Healy-Rae candidate in Cork, Clare and Limerick.

However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of Healy-Rae candidates running in constituencies outside of the county, adding he cannot speak for the current sitting councillors.

Additionally, Danny says a deputation visited him on the possibility of running a candidate in Clare.