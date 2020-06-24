Healy-Raes open to talks if programme for government unsuccessful

Both of Kerry’s independent TDs say they are open to talks if the programme for government is rejected.

Michael Healy-Rae says there are other options open to the Taoiseach rather than a general election if the deal is unsuccessful.

He says there are more groups than the Green Party and if the deal is rejected the Rural Independent Group is more than willing to sit down with all parties to discuss a way forward.

Danny Healy-Rae says he has been available at all times but Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were only interested in the Green Party.

Danny Healy-Rae says there would have to be renegotiation to give the people what they really want as the current deal is basically a Green Party programme for government.