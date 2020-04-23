Healy Raes further distance themselves in being involved in government with Green Party

Two Kerry Independent TDs have further distanced themselves from being involved in a government with the Green Party.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae was speaking following a meeting with various political parties on government formation.

Earlier this week, Deputy Danny Healy Rae said he would have great difficulty being part of any government that would include the Green Party.

His brother, Deputy Michael Healy Rae says before the last election the Green Party’s priorities were stopping people cutting turf, stopping people farming in the way they were and reducing carbon emissions.

The Kerry TD says his priorities are the protection of citizens and economic recovery, adding the Green’s policies must take a back seat.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says the new government needs to focus on getting the fundamentals right, as the public are concerned with other issues: