Healy-Raes distance themselves from complaint made against Tánaiste

The Healy-Raes are distancing themselves from a complaint made against the Tánaiste.

A complaint was submitted on behalf of the Rural Independent Group by Deputy Mattie McGrath, against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a confidential document.

Both Deputies Michael and Danny Healy Rae are members of the Rural Independent Group, but say they aren’t part of this complaint.

They have no issue with Deputy McGrath submitting the complaint but feel the issue doesn’t need to be investigated further.

They say we are in unprecedented times due to COVID-19 and Brexit.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says what the Tánaiste did was wrong but says it has already been debated in the Dáil and adds they are not private investigators; he says those who would be investigating this complaint should be able to get on with real work.

Meanwhile Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he doesn’t want other important issues being deflected from, as a result.

Both Michael and Danny Healy-Rae say they want to be able to focus on the issues that are important to the people who elected them.

It’s understood that Deputy Mattie McGrath has now clarified the complaint is from four of the Rural Independent Group members.