Healy-Raes attend meeting of rural independent TDs in Portlaoise

A meeting has taken place today in Portlaoise of a number of independent TDs who have been elected to the 33rd Dáil.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae has confirmed that the informal meeting discussed the issue of a Dáil grouping as well as government formation.

The meeting was attended by Michael and Danny Healy Rae, Cork South West TD Michael Collins, Tipperary deputy Mattie McGrath as well as former Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan who was elected as an independent in Laois Offaly.

It’s understood that the group will meet again ahead of the Dáil resuming next Thursday and that meetings with other independent TDs may also take place over the coming days.

