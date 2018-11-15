Healy-Rae refused permission for residential development in Tralee

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission to a Kerry TD for a housing development in Tralee.

Michael Healy-Rae was seeking to develop four apartments on the site of a former pub in the town.

The Independent TD is seeking to redevelop the former Nancy Myles pub in Ballymullen; the premises closed over six years ago.





The two-storey building is opposite Ballymullen Barracks and adjacent to the residential Murphy’s Terrace.

Michael Healy-Rae applied for planning permission to change the use of the ground floor of the pub to four apartments; he had originally sought to extend the premises and change its use to nine residential units.

On 18th April last, Kerry County Council granted permission for the proposed development subject to 10 conditions.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by several parties including some neighbouring residents.

The planning appeals board has refused permission for the development due to the restricted nature of the site and the unresolved nature of the future use of the area to the front of the building.

The board said it was not satisfied that the architectural response and design was of a satisfactory standard to meet the needs of future occupants and the proposed development would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development.