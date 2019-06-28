Healy-Rae raises Killarney Bypass project in the Dáil

A Kerry TD has called on the Tánaiste to ensure the proposed Killarney bypass is included in full in the next Government capital investment programme.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae told the Dáil the project, which is vital for safety and to alleviate traffic congestion in the town, was first mooted in 2004.

€500,000 was allocated this year for further studies and preparatory works for the 27-kilometre project.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Transport Infrastructure Ireland approval has been issued to Kerry County Council; he suggested Deputy Healy-Rae follow the matter up with the local authority, Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and the Department of Transport.

However, Deputy Healy-Rae said TII appraisal has omitted a crucial part of the scheme: