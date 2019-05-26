Healy-Rae, Cahill and Moriarty all elected in Kenmare

Johnny Healy-Rae, Michael Cahill and Norma Moriarty have all been elected on the first count in the Kenmare LEA.
The second count will now involve the distribution of Johnny Healy-Rae’s surplus of 1,073 votes.
The quota in Kenmare is 1,950.
There are six seats in total, so three now remain to be filled.
Johnny Healy-Rae (Ind) 3023 ELECTED
Michael Cahill (FF) 2219 ELECTED
Norma Moriarty (FF) 1966 ELECTED
John Francis Flynn (FF) 1375
Patrick Connor Scarteen (FG) 1320
Dan McCarthy (Ind) 1050
Damian Quigg (SF) 766
Cleo Murphy (Green) 691
Patrick Lyne (FG) 444
Donie O’Sullivan Rua (FG) 428
Luke Crowley Holland (LAB) 364