Healy-Rae appeal adjourned

A Kerry County Councillor’s appeal of a suspended prison sentence for assault has been adjourned again.

Last November, Jackie Healy-Rae and brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, who are sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, were convicted of two charges of assaulting Kieran James on December 28th 2017 in Kenmare.

Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, was found guilty of two charges of assault on Mr James and Cornelius O’Sullivan, as well as a charge of criminal damage.

Last December in the district court, Judge David Waters handed down fully suspended sentences to the three men, but appeals were lodged.

The cases came before Tralee Circuit Court this week and were adjourned until November 10th when a hearing date may be set.