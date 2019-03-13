Health and Safety inspector tells Tralee court harness would have prevented fisherman falling overboard

An inspector from the Health and Safety Authority has told a court that a fisherman wouldn’t have fallen overboard if he had been wearing a safety harness.

Jose Alberto Nova Vareiro (VAR-E-AIR-O) was involved in deploying nets into the Atlantic Ocean to fish for prawns when he fell overboard and drowned on June 30th 2016.

Dingle-based company Iasc Geal Teoranta, which owns the trawler, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of breaching the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act.

Health and Safety Authority inspector, David Barry told the court that Cu na Mara skipper Michael Flannery showed him a safety statement on July 6th 2016.

Mr Barry said the statement outlines the hazards and risks and measures in place to ensure employees are not injured; Mr Barry said the document had been prepared for a different vessel.

He noted the risk assessment document stated that in all outdoor areas when the vessel is operating in poor weather conditions and there is a hazard of falling, injury or going overboard crew should wear a safety harness and life line in exposed high-risk areas.

Mr Barry said there were gusts of up to 50 kilometre per hour on the day with 8 or 9 foot waves; he said Mr Vareiro was in grave danger once he stood up to make the connections on the nets.

Mr Barry said if Mr Vareiro was wearing a safety harness he wouldn’t have fallen overboard.

Mr Barry said it was a hollow argument to say the safety harness should not be worn as it could have been snagged as everything would have been stopped while Mr Vareiro would have been carrying out his duty.

Defence barrister, John O’Sullivan said how people fish is at the heart of the case adding that fishing has its own customs and practices; he said there was no requirement or reference to a harness in the details of fishing operations on the document.

Mr Barry said he is a general inspector across a range of areas and doesn’t have to be an expert in any of them to do his job.

Mr Barry said he was not aware of the existence of an independent report prepared by the Marine Survey Office until this trial began; Mr O’Sullivan said Mr Barry should have sought the results of the office’s investigation and forwarded it to the DPP.