Health care support assistants’ vote for strike action has focused the HSE

The vote for strike action by Health Care Support Assistants has focussed the minds of the HSE in Kerry and Cork.

That’s according to SIPTU Organiser, Ted Kenny.

The union balloted the assistants, who help people in need in their own homes; they voted by more than 80% in favour of industrial action in a dispute with the HSE over contracts.





Ted Kenny says negotiations are getting underway today with the HSE over these contracts, and adds that the Health Care Support Assistants’ will be going on strike if the HSE doesn’t make a good enough offer.