More health care assistants being hired

More health care assistants are being hired in Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has launched a recruitment drive for the positions which have an annual salary of between €29,000 and €37,600.

The new staff will be deployed across a number of HSE service particularly for older people.

Applications are welcomed from candidates with a FETC/QQI Level 5 qualification or those who are currently pursuing this.

The contracts include permanent and temporary roles on a full or part time basis.

The closing date for applications is November 5th.

More information can be found on here.