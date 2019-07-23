Head of Údarás believes ways can be found for sustainable development in rural areas

The head of Údarás na Gaeltachta believes ways can be found for sensible and sustainable development in peripheral areas such as south Kerry.

A blueprint for the revitalisation of the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht drawn up by an interagency taskforce has been officially launched by Minister of State Seán Kyne.

It aims to create 145 new full-time jobs, develop a new digital hub in Ballinskelligs, increase the population by 3% and boost visitor numbers by 10%.

There was huge disappointment locally when a proposed multi-million-euro development for the former Cable O’Leary hotel site was turned down by An Bord Pleanala.

Chief Executive, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, says it is very difficult to get investment into peripheral rural areas: