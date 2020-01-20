Head of Athletic Development with Kerry GAA Says Seniors Are Closing Gap On Dublin

The man responsible for the strength and conditioning of Kerry teams says the seniors are closing the gap on Dublin.

Jason McGahan, who was appointed Head of Athletic Development with Kerry GAA in late-2018, says Dublin implemented long-term S&C plans during the early part of the last decade.

The Armagh native says the development of Currans as a Centre of Excellence as a focal point for all Kerry teams’ training and development is a major step forward.

He says the physical development of Kerry players is nearing the standard set by the five-in-a-row winners https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jason-for-Joe.mp3

You can hear an extended interview with Jason McGahan on Terrace Talk this evening from 6.