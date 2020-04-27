Head of Kerry project claims Travellers being vilified during COVID-19

The manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project says she’s never encountered so much racism than since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brigid Quilligan says she’s experienced it herself in person, as have other members of the Traveller community, but it’s also being perpetrated online.

She says it’s not right for anyone to break the rules as set down by the government, but that the tone used when it’s Travellers and not settled people is much stronger.

She says Travellers are being vilified during this pandemic.