Head of Kerry chamber deems Government’s communications a disaster

The Government’s communications policy has been deemed disastrous.

That’s according to Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, who was speaking after NPHET’s proposal last night to move to Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Tobin is critical there’s been no statement from the Government since the NPHET proposal emerged last night.





Chairman of the Kerry GAA County Board, Tim Murphy, believes the Government will take on board the needs of sporting organisations when making their decision about restrictions.