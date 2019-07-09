Head of County Childcare Committee says scheme will transform how childcare is funded

The head of the Kerry County Childcare Committee says a new government system will transform the way childcare is funded.

The new National Childcare Scheme will come into operation from mid-October and is aimed at low and middle-income parents, who are working or are in training or studying.

Parents can apply for the subsidy online if they have a take home income of anything up to €60,000 per family.

It’s for children aged from 14 weeks, up to their 15th birthday.

Acting Manager of the Kerry County Childcare Committee, Aileen Kelliher says up to now childcare subsidies have been aimed at the those on benefits or high incomes, but this will assist low and middle-income workers.