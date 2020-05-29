Hay for sale in Killarney phone 064 6632007.
Irish summer colleges in Kerry to benefit from stabilisation fund
Irish summer colleges in Kerry are to benefit from a €4.7 stabilisation fund announced by Minister of State, Sean Kyne.The stabilisation fund is being...
Nine more deaths from COVID-19 in the Republic
Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in this country.It brings the the total number of deaths nationally to 1,639.It was also announced this...
Five-year-old girl rescued after drifting out to sea in North Kerry
A five year old child is recovering at University Hospital Kerry after she was rescued from the water off Littor Strand in North Kerry...
Citizens Information – May 28th, 2020
Citizens Information with Mary Granfield
Frontline Shoutouts – May 28th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Kerry’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team – May 28th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Deirdre Hegarty, Health and Wellbeing Officer of Kerry County Council, about some of the health and wellbeing initiatives being launched during...