The Harvest Dinner/Dance in Kenmare Bay Hotel this Sat November 3rd.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Harvest Dinner/Dance in Kenmare Bay Hotel this Sat 3rd Nov at 8pm Sharp. Music by The Singing Jarvey. Tickets €25. Ring Blackwater Tavern 064-6682003 to book. Supporting Community Projects in Blackwater.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR