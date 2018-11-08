Happiness is at the heart of the Christian Journey. Kilcummin Parish Centre on November 17th

Happiness is at the heart of the Christian Journey. Fr. Brian Kavanagh shares his personal testimony at an event in Kilcummin Parish Centre on November 17th from 9.30 to 5.30pm. Teas and Lunch will be provided. For bookings call 087-2626187.

