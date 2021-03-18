HAP threshold in Kerry far lower than Cork and Limerick

The rent limit in Kerry under the HAP or Housing Assistance Payment Scheme is significantly lower than in neighbouring counties.

The issue was raised by councillor Maura Healy Rae at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

The Housing Assistance Programme is a form of social housing support for people who have a long-term housing need.

Under the scheme, local authorities pay landlords directly; the rent charged must be within the limits set down for each household type in each local authority’s area.

In Kerry, the maximum rate of rent for a house for a couple and three children is €575, in County Cork it’s €950, while in Limerick it’s €750.

Councillor Maura Healy Rae said families in Kerry are struggling to make ends meet and can’t cope.

She called on the Education Minister Norma Foley to arrange a deputation from Killarney MD on the issue.