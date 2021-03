JJ Hanrahan is set for a summer move to Clermont.

The out-half is believed to have agreed a two-year deal with the Top 14 side, and will provide competition for Camille Lopez.

Hanrahan’s likely to be named on the bench, when Munster name their team later for the Pro 14 final with Leinster.

The fully-fit Joey Carbery will be preferred at Hanrahan’s expense.