Hannah Patricia Kelly, 18, Woodview, Cahirdown, Listowel & late of Behins & Dirha Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening (March, 17th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR