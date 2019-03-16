Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening (March, 17th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
2.45 is the kick off time for Ireland's Six Nations Championship finale against Wales in Cardiff.Wales are chasing the Grand Slam, with Ireland...
Hannah Patricia Kelly, 18, Woodview, Cahirdown, Listowel & late of Behins & Dirha Listowel.
Rainfall warning remains in place until midday
A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 16 counties this morning until midday, including Kerry.Up to 35 millimetres of rain is expected...
Morning Sports Update
BoxingKatie Taylor beat Brazilian Rose Volante to add a WBO strap to her WBA and IBF titles.The Olympic gold medallist stopped the Brazilian in...
League Of Ireland Double Header In Kerry Today
Mounthawk Park in Tralee this afternoon hosts a SSE Airtricity League Of Ireland double header.Kerry will face Shamrock Rovers in the U17s and U19s.Kick-off...
