Hannah O’Riordan née O’Riordan, Reen, Killorglin and formerly of Farrantoreen, Killorglin.

Sadly missed by her husband Mossie, daughter Caroline, son Timothy & his partner Niamh, son-in-law Fergal, sisters Sheila & Eileen, sister-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law Denny & Jerry, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Hannah with her requiem mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in St. James’ Church, Killorglin. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

