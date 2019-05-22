Hannah Dineen nee Flahive, Glenderry, Ballyheigue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Thursday from 5 to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR