reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home, Tralee on Thursday from 4 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ventry Cemetery, Dingle. Flowers welcome but preferably donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home. House private please.
Latest News
Hannah Devane nee McKenna, Oakpark Demesne, Tralee and formerly of Leataoibh, Ballyferriter
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home, Tralee on Thursday from 4 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on...
Orange weather warning for Kerry as Storm Callum approaches
People in Kerry are being warned to prepare for high winds tomorrow night and Friday as Storm Callum approaches.Met Éireann has issued a Level...
Kncoknagoshel Halloween Festival
Eddie Barrett PRO of the festival talks us through this year’s Halloween Festival.
Medical Matters | Heartburn
Dr Eamon Shanahan discusses the importance of the flu vaccine and talks about heart burn to mark Heartburn Awareness Week.
Drivers Needed for Cancer Patients
Drivers are needed to bring cancer patients in Kerry to hospital. Sean O’Cathain is a volunteer from Ventry. He explains what’s involved.
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConor Murray has signed a contract extension with the I-R-F-U.The Lions scrum-half will remain at Munster until the end of the 2022...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Preview
With a look ahead to this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls leagues, here’s Padraig Harnett.
Under 21 County Hurling Final Preview
Lixnaw and Crotta O’Neill’s will meet this weekend in the County Under 21 Hurling Final.The throw-in time at Austin Stack Park has been brought...