Hannah Clifford, Castlerosse Terrace, Killarney and late of lower Liss, Castlecove, Co. Kerry.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening form 7.15 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery, Castlecove at 3pm approximately.

