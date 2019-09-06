Hannah Browne nee Broderick, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Private Please.
