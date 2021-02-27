Hanna Mai Cahill nee Enright of Ballybunion Road Listowel

A private family funeral will take place for Hannie Mai with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.30am on Monday in St Mary’s Church, Listowel (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel

Beloved wife of the late Tommy, brother Catchie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

