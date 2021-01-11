Hanna Barney Griffin née Breen, Couneraugh, Glenbeigh and formerly of Coomqvoun, Glencar.

Died peacefully at home on the 10th of January, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Patie and deeply mourned by her loving family, sons Paddy and Donal; daughters Mary, Eileen, Joan, Bridget, Patricia and Theresa; sons in law Gerald, Jerry, John, Eddie and Jack; daughter in law Catherina; 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; nephews Danny and Martin; nieces Eileen, Maire, Mary and Patricia; neighbours and friends.

A private family requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am at St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

