Halloween Ghost Stories Competition

Would you like to terrify to people of Kerry with an original ghost story?

Kerry’s Full Breakfast and the Killarney Outlet Centre invites children under 12 to write a short Ghost/Halloween themed story (maximum 700 words).

The winner will receive a €100 voucher for the Killarney Outlet Centre**, we’ll record the best story, play it on Kerry’s Full Breakfast and make it available as a podcast on www.radiokerry.ie





Closing date is Thursday October 22nd 2020, and we’ll play the winning story on Friday October 30th 2020.

To enter:

Post to Halloween Stories, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry

or

Email: [email protected]

Last year’s winner was Dylan Cronin from Kilcummin with a story called The Doll of Darkness – you can listen to Dylan’s story on this link https://www.radiokerry.ie/the-doll-of-darkness/

**visit https://www.killarneyoutletcentre.com/ for more details on the Killarney Outlet Centre